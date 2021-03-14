Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Season One's Final Big Fight

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has set the stage for the final huge fight of the season with its newest cliffhanger. Jujutsu Kaisen is rounding out its hugely successful debut anime season with its final three episodes, and the newest episode of the series has kicked off the final arc of the season overall. With this new arc, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki are investigating a strange string of deaths involving a powerful curse. But there's also something even bigger brewing in the background as Mahito has begun to activate the special grade cursed objects he had stolen from Jujutsu Tech last arc.

Episode 22 of the series sees Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara find out that there's a powerful cursed spirit lurking about a bridge, and upon heading there to exterminate it, they find there's something that's a much different threat as the cliffhanger for the episode sees the very Death Painting being that Mahito created attack the trio.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The Death Painting arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series is an important one as it sets the stage for some major events in the future. They're essentially a trio of experiments that show how powerful special grade cursed objects other than Sukuna's fingers can be. Because while Sukuna has to choose his main host, the Death Paintings can be thrown into anyone as we see in the episode.

And like the cursed spirit threats we met prior, this first Death Painting already has a lot of intelligence and speaking ability within in. We've seen the tiers of power among the various cursed spirits, and an ability to speak coherently means they've evolved to a certain powerful point. The cool thing about this cliffhanger is undoubtedly the fight to come as well.

This fight will be the last for the season overall, but if it plays out like Akutami's original manga version of the arc then we're in for a trio of battles that sees Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi take on powerful opponents of their own. It's been a while since we have seen the trio working together, and now we'll be seeing a much more evolved version of the trio fighting at their best.

But what did you think of this Jujutsu Kaisen's newest cliffhanger? Ready to see the fights bringing the season to an end?