Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Sukuna's Interest in Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Sukuna's interest in Yuta with its newest cliffhanger! Jujutsu Kaisen is beginning to explore the following of the Shibuya Incident in the latest chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and one of the coolest developments for fans has been the return of Yuta Okkotsu. After starring in the official prequel series, Yuta has returned under some terrible circumstances for Yuji Itadori, however, as he's been tasked with being the one to officially carry out Yuji's now re-instated execution order following Sukuna's actions during the incident itself.

The previous chapter of the series officially kicked off the fight between Yuji and Yuta properly, and with that chapter started to show the difference in abilities between the series' two main characters. This difference seems to have caught the attention of the special grade cursed spirit within Yuji too as the newest chapter of their fight sees Sukuna curiously react to one of Yuta's deadly strikes.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 141 of the series continues Yuji and Yuta's fight, and like Yuji expects, Yuta is far stronger than Yuji can deal with. Coupled this with his year's worth of extra experience fighting as a Jujutsu Sorcerer (and with the ability to seemingly keep Rika around despite releasing her at the end of the prequel series), and Yuji is simply outmatched in this fight. This becomes even more apparent at the end of the chapter.

Yuta managed to land a katana strike right through Yuji's chest, and while it is already troublesome on its own, this importantly gets Sukuna's attention. He's annoyed that Yuji seems to be on the brink of death once more, but then he suddenly smiles when he notices something. It's not quite clear what he's smiling about just yet, but it seems like he's taken an interest in Yuta. What this could mean, however, is still up in the air.

With Yuji on the brink of death once more, will Sukuna take over and start fighting against Yuta himself? Will he attempt to move over to a new host body? Sukuna's still the biggest mystery about Jujutsu Kaisen's world as a whole, and much of his grand scheme is even more mysterious as we don't have a grasp on what he could be planning just yet.

But what do you think of this Sukuna tease? What will it mean for Yuta's role in the rest of the series? Curious to see how the rest of this fight plays out?