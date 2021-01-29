Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach Creators Are Teaming Up for an Interview Soon

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the biggest new anime series to land last year, with many finding similarities of this supernatural Shonen series to that of Bleach, and it seems as if both anime franchises' creators, Gege Akutami and Tite Kubo, will be interviewed at the same time to help promote their series! Though Bleach doesn't currently have an anime running, fans are waiting for the arrival of the "Thousand Year War Blood Arc" following the spin-off series of Burn The Witch, which will be the anime adaptation of the Soul Society's final story that was created by Tite Kubo!

This interview won't just have both of these prolific anime creators answer several questions, but will also see Tite Kubo and Gege Akutami drawing their favorite characters from one another's series. Though we don't foresee an official crossover taking place between the world of curses and the world of the Soul Society, we could definitely foresee characters from each anime franchise meeting in a future installment of the Jump games, with Jump Force acting as a platform for Shonen characters to fight against one another. Though Jujutsu Kaisen wasn't introduced soon enough to be included in the roster of this game, Bleach is well represented in the smash hit.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga brought forth the news that Tite Kubo of Bleach fame and Gege Akutami of Jujutsu Kaisen will have a duel interview to discuss their respective series, as well as supplying some crossover art of their favorite characters from the opposite series:

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga are continuing to tell the story of Yuji Itadori and the students of Jujutsu Tech, exploring the supernatural threats that are lurking around the corners. Both Yuji and Ichigo have a lot in common, especially when it comes to the demonic influences that are lying in wait within their bodies in the forms of Sukuna and Hollow Ichigo respectively!

