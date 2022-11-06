Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Debuts Special Sakamoto Days Art

Sakamoto Days has quickly become one of the major standouts in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the short time since it had come out, and the creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted some special new art to help celebrate the new series' success! Yuto Suzuki's assassin action filled manga first made its debut nearly two years ago, and it has evolved into a much wider and more violent series than fans ever expected to see. Its action has been such a drawing point among fans that even the creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen helped to recognize Sakamoto Days' success so far.

Sakamoto Days has been just as a big of a hit with fans outside of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine too, and as Volume 9 of the series gets ready to hit the shelves in Japan it has been revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has shared some special new art of the occasion. Together with Akutami's take on Taro Sakamoto and Nagumo, the creator had this to say about Sakamoto Days, "[R]eading Sakamoto Days really makes me hyperaware of how my fight scenes are lacking…!!" Check out the sketch below:

What is Sakamoto Days?

Yuto Suzuki first introduced Sakamoto Days to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020, and the series has become a massive hit among fans. While there has yet to be any word on a potential anime series, this one kind of seems perfect for it. It focuses on a retired assassin who has since gotten out of shape, but has kept all of the skills from his deadly career. If you wanted to check out the series, you can now find its chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Honors Hunter x Hunter With Special Art | Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Unpacks Their Secret to Making Manga

As for what to expect from the series itself, Viz Media describes Sakamoto Days' first volume as such, "Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He's running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit…out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can't refuse: return to the assassin world or die!"

What do you think of Gege Akutami's take on Sakamoto Days? How do you like the assassin battle series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!