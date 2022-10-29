Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Special Hunter x Hunter Tribute Art

Manga creators everywhere are celebrating the career of Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi, and Jujutsu Kaisen's series creator Gege Akutami is honoring the figure with some special new tribute art! With Hunter x Hunter now returning to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters, and the anime adaptation for his previous work, Yu Yu Hakusho, now celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Togashi's career is being celebrated in a huge way with a new exhibition opening in Japan showing off the art from over the creator's long career and many works. This includes tributes from other notable names in the industry as well.

As the new Yoshihiro Togashi art exhibition opens its way through Japan for the next couple of weeks, fans have been able to spot all of the tribute art coming from other creators. This includes Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami as well, who shared a special new sketch of Hunter x Hunter's Hisoka and Pakunoda along with some words of kindness and wisdom as the creator opened up about Togashi's influences on their own works. You can check out the sketch below as spotted by @HxHSource on Twitter:

How Does Gege Akutami Feel About Yoshihiro Togashi?

Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami began with the following to say about Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi's works at the ongoing exhibition, "I was fascinated by Togashi-sensei's approach to avoid repeating the same thing over and over again in his works. It's on a different level from ingenuity to keep the reader from getting bored, and it is not something that can be imitated overnight. It's also a cruel story that time is not the solution. How long will I be able to stay in the circle of what Togashi-sensei and his many predecessors have left behind?"

Akutami's message to Togashi continues with, "The answer will never come out, nor will it be 'silence.' This is a series of magic that turns into a work that confirms my own lack of education and poor technique, but I would be happy if I could at least warm the pages of the magazine as a little prelude to the exhibition. Congratulations on the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition!"

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter's manga, you can both find new chapters of the series releasing each week with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library!