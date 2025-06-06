Jujutsu Kaisen Leakers Face Legal Action Over Latest Movie Spoilers

As fans await the third season of the anime, MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, brings its beloved backstory to the theatres. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie, the film consists of the first five episodes of the anime’s second season, following the high school years of Satoru Gojo. The flashback takes place just before the Shibuya Incident Arc, answering all the questions from the prequel film about what went wrong between Gojo and Geto. The film was released in Japan on May 30th, 2025, and will hit the U.S. theatres on July 16th, 2025. With a few weeks away from the release date, fans are definitely curious about what the anime has in store for them.

After all, the compilation film not only features the fan-favorite backstory, but it also includes new and original scenes. The story remains the same, but we do get extra glimpses of Gojo and Geto’s past along with Shoko, who was their classmate. However, since anime and manga are always released in Japan before the rest of the world, leakers tend to share them on social media. These acts violate copyright infringement, and worst of all, they end up reaching a wider audience. When the JJK manga was serializing, most of the posts would hit millions of readers. However, the anime producers are way stricter than the manga publishers, and leakers are now facing serious trouble.

The illegally recorded images and video footage of the ending of the current screening of “JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie” has been found on the internet. Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized… — 『呪術廻戦』アニメ公式 (@animejujutsu) June 5, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Official Account Confirms Taking Action Against Leakers

The official account on X shared, “If copyright infringement occurs in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act, penalties may include up to 10 years imprisonment, or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.” They further add, “To ensure everyone can enjoy the movie safely, we kindly ask you to refrain from any unauthorized recording, posting, or sharing. Thank you for your cooperation.”

And if you are thinking “Oh I live somewhere far from where Japan Police can reach me. What could they even do"



Recently anime producers literally applied for a court order to reveal the personal info of twitter acc who shared anime leaks so that they can fkn subpoena them https://t.co/HvpluPmzzX pic.twitter.com/YhDnQ3b5AV — Myamura (@Go_Jover) June 5, 2025

Additionally, a famous Jujutsu Kaisen fan account, Myamura aka @Go_Jover, which gained a massive following by sharing manga spoilers, warned fans against posting any scenes from the upcoming movie. The user later revealed that the film’s producers had taken legal action, including filing a court order to obtain the identities of individuals responsible for the leaks.

He shared a previous incident from last year involving Demon Slayer, where multiple accounts were exposed for distributing leaked content. Most of the accounts were deactivated or deleted after the court order. Many international users believed they were beyond the reach of legal consequences, but their posts quickly went viral, exposing the spoilers to nearly the entire JJK community.

While most of the time, these leakers don’t actually face the consequences, these measures are necessary to stop fans from illegally distributing the leaks. It’s not just Jujutsu Kaisen; even the Demon Slayer leakers have always been strict about their leaks. After the re-release of the Infinity Train in May 2025, the official account of Demon Slayer also shared a similar post when a few accounts recorded and posted the Infinity Castle trailer shown in the theatres.