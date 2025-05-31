Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals New Peek at Gojo’s Hidden Past

Much to the chagrin of the series’ creator, Gojo Satoru remains one of the most popular characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, even more than its protagonist, Yuji. Even though Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has long ended and Season 2 has taken Gojo completely out of the picture in the anime, Gojo is once again commanding the spotlight with the upcoming release of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie this July. Adding to the excitement, the series’ creator, Gege Akutami, just shared a new peek at Gojo’s unexplored past that is missing even in the upcoming movie.

A recent post on X by @Go_jover shared new illustrations by Gege Akutami depicting Gojo’s coming-of-age ceremony. The new sketches feature a teenage Gojo with much shorter hair, as well as Naoya Zenin among the faceless crowd at the ceremony, which, according to the text accompanying the sketch, was held at the Gojo Clan’s home. The sketch reveals that Gojo had decided to leave the Gojo Clan when he chose to join Jujutsu High. The Gojo Clan agreed to let Gojo join Jujutsu High, but on the condition that they hold his coming-of-age ceremony first so as to avoid any misunderstandings that Gojo and his Clan were on bad terms, which Gojo agreed to.

NEW GEGE ART OF GOJO'S COMING OF AGE CEREMONY AT GOJO CLAN!! NAOYA HAD ATTENDED IT!



Jujutsu Kaisen Needs To Explore Gojo’s Character More Before the Final Arc

Despite being one of the most interesting characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans get very little insight into his life and backstory. Gojo’s backstory in Jujutsu Kaisen is mostly limited to the events of the Hidden Inventory Arc and the one glimpse that fans get of him as a child through Toji Fushiguro. As such, it’s quite interesting to see more of Gojo’s life before joining Jujutsu High.

The traditional coming-of-age ceremony in the new sketches, called genpuku in Japanese, is typically held between the ages of 12 to 17. Given that Gojo was 16 during the Hidden Inventory Arc, at which time he was a second-year student, this ceremony likely took place when Gojo was 15 or younger. The fact that he was forced into taking part in the ceremony more than explains the blank, slightly bored, slightly annoyed expression on Gojo’s face in the sketches. Moreover, given what a pillar Gojo becomes to the school, it’s interesting to see how eager he was to join Jujutsu High and get away from the Gojo Clan and their agendas.

On that note, the new sketches by Akutami also give fans a glimpse at the tense political climate of the Jujutsu world, particularly between the three great clans, which is easily one of the most interesting parts of Jujutsu Kaisen, albeit not as thoroughly explored as it could have been. Given the delicate balance of power between the three families and Jujutsu High, the decision to have this coming-of-age ceremony was most certainly for appearances and to show off that the Gojo Clan would still be backed by Gojo even if he joined Jujutsu High.

This also makes sense given that Gojo was so strong that he altered the very balance of the world with his birth. Overall, it is a shame that this part of Gojo’s story didn’t make it into the series. That said, hopefully Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime might just find a way to squeeze in before the series wraps up, though until then, fans can enjoy what little of Gojo’s past Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed so far through the upcoming Hidden Inventory movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie releases in theaters across North America on July 16, 2025.

Source: @Go_jover on X.