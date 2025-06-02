Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Drops First Look at Brand-New Scenes

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to theaters this Summer with a new take on one of its biggest arcs, and the anime has dropped the first look at some of the brand-new scenes that will be coming in the Gojo’s Past compilation movie. Jujutsu Kaisen has now hit theaters in Japan with a new take on the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs first seen in the anime’s second season. This new theatrical film release compiles the anime’s arc into a single adventure, but also includes some brand new material that fans have never gotten to see before to help tantalize fans who might be caught up already.

This new Jujutsu Kaisen film includes some new ending theme sequence credits which shows off over 50 different kinds of illustrations featuring characters like Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri in the past much like the flashback arc seen in the anime’s second season itself. These images are being given as gifts to fans who are checking out the movie in Japan this month, and that means fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from these new additions. Check it out below as shared by Comic Natalie.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Come Out?

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is currently screening in theaters across Japan, and GKIDS will be officially releasing the new film in theaters in the United States and Canada on July 16th. This means fans stateside won’t have to wait through too much of a gap to see the new film (and new scenes) in action for themselves. This new film also feature both Japanese and English dubbed audio options with an all-new acoustic version of Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is,” which was first heard as the opening theme for the arc during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

As for what to expect from the new movie, GKIDS teases JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie as such, “Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.”

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come Out?

But while Jujutsu Kaisen’s new movie is certainly an exciting release for fans, it’s still not what fans really want. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was announced following the end of the second season, but it has yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this publication. Very little has been shared from the new season’s production overall, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see any little morsel from the coming episodes as Yuji Itadori and the others take on tough new opponents.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has confirmed it will be tackling the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. This new season will be filled with a ton of new characters and more intense fights than seen before as Yuji and Megumi are forced into a deadly “tournament” in order to save Megumi’s sister and everyone impacted by the events of the Shibuya Incident. It’s all only getting started from here on out, and you can catch up with the anime’s first two seasons now streaming with platforms Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

