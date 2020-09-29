Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Reaches New Sales Milestone

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga releases have reached a massive new sales milestone. Gege Akutami's series has been one of the major rookie hits in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump that has found quick success alongside other rookie hits such as Chainsaw Man, and now the manga is reaching a whole new height of popularity with the next volume of the series. The official Twitter account for the manga has confirmed that with Volume 13's release next month, the series will now have 8.5 million copies in print. This includes digital sales as well, so it's an impressive number all around.

Jujutsu Kaisen will officially be making its anime debut in just a few days from this writing, so this sales milestone will likely be eclipsed pretty quickly. As we have seen from the success of series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland, a successful first season adaptation could mean a huge boost in sales for the official manga run of the series as fans seek it out to read ahead.

There's a good chance this adaptation will be a hit with fans as it will be directed by The God of High School's director, and that series was pretty much dominating the Summer thanks to its action scenes. Jujutsu Kaisen has some pretty slick action scenes of its own that, if translated well, will be a pretty huge hit for action anime fans this Fall. But what do you think of it all?

Are you surprised by the success of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you think the manga will get even more popular when the anime for it debuts next month? Are you excited for the premiere of the anime adaptation too?