Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Intense New Trailer, Cast Additions

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen will be making its big anime debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and now the series has released its final trailer along with the final members of the key cast for the anime adaptation. This third trailer for the anime showcases more of the allies and threats coming with this first run of the series. While it's currently unknown just how long this first run will be, many of the characters confirmed here tease we'll be seeing Jujutsu Kaisen go on a pretty strong run into 2021 at least.

Along with showing off many of these characters for the first time with this third, and presumably final trailer for the series before its premiere on October 2nd in Japan (which Crunchyroll will be streaming for fans in other regions with English subtitles), the official Twitter account for the series also confirmed the slate of voice actors performing for all of these new teases and additions.

Joining the already established cast of Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen-in, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda are Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Atsuko Tanaka as Hanami, Shigeru Chiba as Jogo, Marina Inoue as Mai Zen'in, Subaru Kimura as Aoi Todo, Subaru Kimura as Aoi Todo, Chinatsu Akasaki as Kazumi Miwa, Chinatsu Akasaki as Kazumi Miwa, Takaya Kuroda as Masamichi Yaga, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Junpei Yoshino, Mitsuo Iwata as Kiyotaka Ijichi

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's big anime debut? What moments are you most excited to see coming to life in the anime? What is your most anticipated anime premiere of the Fall 2020 season?