Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 13 Images

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is on a high, and things are only heating up. It took some time for MAPPA Studio to get to the anime's ongoing arc, but Shibuya was worth the wait. After all, the series is about to put Yuji front and center for a massive battle, and we've just been given a special look at episode 13 to celebrate.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen released its first look at season two episode 13. It is there fans were given an in-depth peek at how Yuji will kickstart his battle with Choso, and the stills released promise a visual feast.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

After all, the new images put Choso and Yuji face to face for the first time, and the former is ready to draw blood. After helping with Gojo's sealing, Choso has left Kenjaku and Mahito to settle a score with Yuji. Our hero is now in for the fight of his life as Halloween continues across Shibuya. And unlike other arcs, no one is around to help Yuji pull out a victory here if he gets waylaid.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know season two is putting out new updates each week. The hit anime can be found on Crunchyroll while the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So if you want more info on Gege Akutami's hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Are you keeping up with the anime?