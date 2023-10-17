Kagurabachi Just Beat a Big Jujutsu Kaisen Record

Kagurabachi is the little new manga that cannot be stopped. Earlier this year, the manga industry welcomed Kagurabachi to printers as Shonen Jump launched the supernatural series. Kagurabachi went on to defy expectations with its viral rise to fame, and now it seems Takeru Hokazono's manga has beaten a big Jujutsu Kaisen record.

And no, we're not joking around. Kagurabachi just usurped a Jujutsu Kaisen milestone, and it did so with less than 10 chapters to its name.

Kagurabachi surpasses JJK to take the 2nd position, below One Piece



How !!? pic.twitter.com/Y1htoy2f6V — Pew (رضوان) (@pewpiece) October 16, 2023

The whole thing came to light as Manga Plus updated its hottest list this week. It was there fans discovered Kagurabachi has finally overtaken Jujutsu Kaisen and taken second place. With more than 884,000 impressions, Kagurabachi has taken second place for itself while Jujutsu Kaisen sits in third place with 864,000+ views.

As you can imagine, this latest takedown has fans of Kagurabachi hyped while the rest of the manga fandom watches in shock. It would put things lightly to call the rise of Kagurabachi meteoric. After debuting last month, Kagurabachi has dominated Manga Plus readership. Its fandom has toppled everything from Boruto to Chainsaw Man since launch. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen has taken a hit.

Now, the question remains whether Kagurabachi can take first place. One Piece has been sitting at the top of Manga Plus for ages with well over a million impressions. Given Kagurabachi's rise in readership, it is very possible for the new manga to take first place before the new year. And if that happens, well – someone better give Hokazono a lifetime achievement award for that alone.

If you are not familiar with Kagurabachi, you best get into the series while it is still at the start. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app or through Manga Plus. So for more info on Kagurabachi, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son-they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

