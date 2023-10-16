Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami Voice Actor Posts Cryptic Message to Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is on a roll with the Shibuya arc. After season two got started in the summer, we all knew it would be a matter of time before Pseudo-Geto got things rolling in Shibuya. Now, the arc is well underway, and the voice actor behind Nanami Kento has fans doing a double-take over a new letter.

The post comes courtesy of Kenjiro Tsuda as the Japanese voice actor has overseen Nanami since Jujutsu Kaisen began. Not long ago, the actor took center stage in the anime as the Shibuya arc folded Nanami into the mix. The sorcerer's comeback left fans buzzing, but now Tsuda has fans rather nervous given his cryptic post.

After all, Tsuda simply wrote on X (Twitter) a note thanking fans for all their support up until now. "Thank you for watching Jujutsu Kaisen," he shared. "Thank you for supporting Nanami Kento."

The letter sounds a little too much like a farewell, so Jujutsu Kaisen fans are feeling tense. Nanami is a very popular character with fans, but of course, Jujutsu Kaisen cares little about such things. It has killed a number of popular heroes and villains to date. So if Tsuda is hinting at Nanami's downfall, he has done well.

And of course, Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers know how the arc turns out. If you are caught up Gege Akutami's hit manga, then you know Nanami does die in this arc. The character is an absolute machine as he tears through Shibuya, but Nanami does hit his limit at some point. During his fight with Mahito, Nanami is eventually killed, and readers are now convinced Tsuda has recorded his fighter's final lines. So if you are ready to take a gut punch to the feels, well – Jujutsu Kaisen is winding up for you now.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is easier to binge now than ever. The hit series can be found on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Nanami's part in Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Are you keeping up with the anime?