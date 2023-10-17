Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Nanami With Thirsty New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was one of the most highly anticipated anime arrivals of 2023, and with good reason. Touted as one of the best arcs of the series, the Shibuya Incident Arc has already locked Gojo in the Prison Realm and has seen a number of big sorcerers killed thanks to Suguru Geto's plan. Following a major moment from the hero Nanami, MAPPA has shared new art of the sorcerer that has caught the eye of many anime fans in the world.

Nanami is an interesting character in Jujutsu Tech's roster, often being portrayed as a character who is struggling with his tasks and longs for a more normal life. However, in the latest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, we were able to see Nanami proving why he is such a valuable asset to Gojo and company. With Nobara struggling with an opponent named Haruta, Nanami hit the scene and wasn't too thrilled to find the man responsible for murdering a number of his allies. Delivering one of the biggest anime beatdowns of the year, Nanami has gained quite a following thanks to his latest appearance and is sure to have a major role in the Shibuya Arc moving forward.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami The MVP

Studio MAPPA capitalized on Nanami's rise in popularity by sharing a behind-the-scenes image of the sorcerer. While Haruto had a terrifying cursed power that allowed him to take control of a creepy sword that had a hand for a handle, the villain was no match for Nanami's strength. Hopefully, Nanami will have a good chance in fighting against the likes of Geto and Mahito in the future of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Outside of Nanami's recent beatdown, Yuji and Megumi have had their hands full with a surprising threat. With Gojo now locked inside of the Prison Realm, a number of villains who were once stopped from murdering innocents are now free to do what they wish. Thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc, the world will never be the same in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Do you think Nanami has earned the title of Shibuya Incident Arc MVP? Has this second season arc pulled away as the best storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.