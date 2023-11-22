Jujutsu Kaisen Star Warns Fans Ahead of Next Season Two Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is far from over, and its next update may be what tips the fandom upside down. It has been weeks since the anime began its journey with the Shibuya Incident arc, after all. The story has brought out a number of intense episodes, and they have left several sorcerers in the balance. And now, the voice actor behind Nanami Kento is reaching out to caution fans ahead of season two episode 18.

The information comes straight from Kenjiro Tsuda on social media as you can see below. The voice actor, who has voiced Nanami since Jujutsu Kaisen began, shared a message with fans. "Tomorrow, November 23rd, is the broadcast date of Jujutsu Kaisen in Japan. To all Nanamin fans and Jujutsu Kaisen fans, please support us," he wrote.

Tomorrow, November 23rd, is the broadcast date of "JujutsuKaisen" in Japan.

Continuing, Tsuda told fans that it doesn't matter what language they use when sending in their messages; It is the sentiment that means the most. After all, Tsuda admits the love will be needed this week, and anime fans are already fearing the worse.

It is no secret that Nanami has had a rough time since the Shibuya Incident arc began. After Gojo was sealed, Nanami arrived on scene to protect his students, and he has not left their side for any reason. From facing an army of soldiers to fighting Dogan, Nanami is hurting something fierce these days. It would not be wrong to say Nanami is just a few steps from death, so Tsuda's message to fans has them feeling worried.

And of course, manga readers know exactly what awaits them this week. Jujutsu Kaisen season two has been a whirlwind, and its action sequences have been center stage as of late. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to shift gears and hone in on its emotional plays. After all, the hour of Nanami's death is near, and you know Tsuda will hold nothing back in his performance.

If you are not caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, don't fret! The show is easy to find online courtesy of Cruncyroll. So for more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

