Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gets Bloody With Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 introduced Choso's bloody abilities to the anime series, and one awesome cosplay is helping to show off why the Death Painting Womb is such a deadly fighter! Jujutsu Kaisen's first season introduced the Death Painting Wombs with its final arc, but it wasn't until Season 2 that we saw just how powerful each of them could be. Aiming straight for Yuji Itadori after killing his brothers in the first season, Choso kicked off a bloody fight against Yuji in Season 2 of the series in one of the fiercest bouts of the Shibuya Incident arc overall.

Jujutsu Kaisen even ended this fight with Yuji's definitive loss, and he would have been killed at Choso's hands if not for a wild moment in which Choso had imagined Yuji as one of his brothers with memories that never quite happened. But this is far from the last we'll see from Choso as Jujutsu Kaisen's anime continues, and it's clear he made an impact with his full debut in the anime thanks to artists such as ekv___ on Instagram bringing the Death Painting Womb to life through cosplay. Check it out:

With the anime gearing up for it's climax, it's now the perfect time to jump into it. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What did you think of the Yuji and Choso fight in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!