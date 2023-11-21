Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Staff Debunks Rumor About Episode 17

Jujutsu Kaisen season two went live this summer, and its reputation this fall has had highs and lows. From its impressive animation to its alleged work conditions, Jujutsu Kaisen has sparked tons of discussion with season two. These days, all eyes are on the anime's staff as a number of employees have shared upsetting details about the production schedule behind the Shibuya Incident arc. And now, one animator is debunking debunking a rumor about Jujutsu Kaiden's latest episode.

The update comes courtesy of animation director and corrector NobiliRoccia. Over on social media, the staffer prefaced season two episode 17 with a note that left fans buzzing. "JJK S2 episode 17 was only 30% complete as animators struggled to meet deadlines," the animator shared.

However, the animator is now clarifying the deleted post. It turns out NobiliRoccia's message was misinterpreted as literal; Instead, it turns out the animator meant the overall vision for episode 17 was barely met due to the staff's deadlines.

"Just a heads up, my tweet was deleted because people were misinterpretating it. In hindsight,I shouldn' t have used a number," the animator shared. "People focused on dumb numbers instead of what actually mattered. I never correlated that number to a dumb "completition" check point, but to the vision."

Of course, this clarification has put Jujutsu Kaiser's most recent episode into question. There is no denying how impressive episode 17 was visually, and it is already being heralded as Episode of the Year material. However, the staff could have done even more with a better production schedule. It seems animators wanted to take the visuals up several notches, but their vision wasn't doable under deadline.

If you have not checked out Jujutsu Kaisen season two, no sweat! The show is available to binge on Crunchyroll right now. So for more information on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen debunk? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!