Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Clarifies Episode 18 Delay

Jujutsu Kaisen has been making some headlines recently thanks to reports that MAPPA's animators are having a rough time working on the latest season. Almost shockingly to many anime fans, the season hasn't seen any delays as of yet when it comes to animating the Shibuya Incident Arc and the devastation that it has entailed. In a recent confirmation, MAPPA has confirmed whether or not episode eighteen of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will be delayed and what that means for the latest storyline.

The artwork of this latest season has been staggering, as the heroes of Jujutsu Tech attempt to hold back the countless threats that have been unleashed upon the city known as Shibuya. Unfortunately, the loss of Gojo didn't just take a powerful force for good off the map, it also caused a flood of evil sorcerers to arrive in the arc as Geto, Mahito, and their crew attempt to take advantage of the chaos. In the last episode, anime viewers were able to see an Earth-shattering fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga, resulting in the deaths of quite a few innocent civilians and leaving Yuji Itadori with a serious mental breakdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Episode 18's Status

Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode will arrive on time in Japan for its regularly scheduled broadcast on Thursday, November 23rd, but the distribution to some streaming services will be changed to Friday, November 24th. There has yet to be an official statement as to whether or not this means the next episode will arrive late on Crunchyroll specifically. Whenever the next installment of the supernatural shonen series does land, it will be one worth watching.

Aside from Yuji reclaiming his physical form, the previous episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc also revealed that Nanami had survived the assault by Jogo. Unfortunately, Nanami did not come out of the battle unscathed as he is suffering from some serious burns that have burnt half of his body to a crisp. The Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't been taking any prisoners so far and it looks like that tradition will continue before Jujutsu Kaisen's second season comes to an end.

What have you thought of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.