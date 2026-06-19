Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Officially Confirms Anime Remake of Hit Shojo Series & Reveals First Look

As one of the largest animation studios in recent years, MAPPA commemorated its 15th anniversary with an exciting event. The studio dropped all the new information on its upcoming projects, along with sequels and new adaptations. Series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, and even Attack on Titan got major updates during the event, but one of the most shocking announcements was the studio adapting a beloved Shojo anime. While it’s not new for MAPPA to delve into the Shojo demographic, the studio is most famous for its intense battle action series, such as Jujutsu Kaisen. However, Fall in Love, You False Angels is one such series that deserves the kind of production and animation quality that a renowned studio such as MAPPA can provide.

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The upcoming anime is based on a manga written and illustrated by Coco Uzuki, who is also known for her underrated short series, Hoteri Hotette First Kiss. The anime adaptation was officially announced on June 11th, 2026, with a gorgeous new visual by the creator. However, at the time, the series didn’t share any information on the animation studio, which is why MAPPA’s event was a pleasant surprise to fans. The anime is set for a 2027 premiere, although an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Along with the official announcement, MAPPA also revealed its first teaser and a key visual.

Fall in Love, You False Angels Shares Gorgeous First Teaser

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The 60-second teaser shows a brief glimpse at the main characters, Otogi Katsura and Toki Ninomae. While the teaser doesn’t reveal any side characters, it introduces the premise of the story. Additionally, the official YouTube channel of MAPPA also includes information on the cast and crew. Taichi Okamoto, best known for Yasuke and Persona 5 Royal, will be directing the show.

Mariko Oka, praised for acclaimed MAPPA projects such as Banana Fish and Yuri!!! On Ice, will be serving as the character designer. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine in April 2023 and has already surpassed 2.25 million copies in circulation.

What Is Fall in Love, You False Angels About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story centers around Otogi Katsura, the first-year class president, often called the Madonna of her school. Due to her perceptive nature, she is able to take on the role of a gracious girl and uphold that image in front of everyone. The only person who rivals her in both appearance and charisma is the vice-president, Toki Ninomae. Not to mention that Otogi is confident in herself that Toki wears the same mask as her.

During an unexpected incident, Otogi reveals her true nature, which is quite the opposite of how others see her. She also learns that Toki isn’t what he appears to be, which is why the two of them start to shed their false angelic facades before an unexpected relationship blossoms. The Japanese version of the manga has released seven volumes so far, while Kodansha will be releasing the fifth volume on June 23rd, 2026.

The links to buying the physical and digital copies of the manga are available on the official website of Kodansha. Additionally, you can also read the manga chapters online on the official K Manga app.

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