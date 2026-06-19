Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Unleashes First Trailer With New Details

Earlier this year, one of the biggest anime around ended the first half of its fourth season as Jujutsu Kaisen brought the first phase of the Culling Game to a close with one of the biggest fights of the year. To help celebrate Studio MAPPA’s fifteenth anniversary, the production house has been unleashing a bevy of news when it comes to some of its biggest franchises. So far, the likes of Dorohedoro, Attack on Titan, Ranma 1/2, and more have been covered. Arguably, the biggest news is the continuation of the Culling Game as MAPPA has dropped a brand new trailer for the second half of this killer tournament.

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The newest trailer once again brings anime fans right back into the life-or-death tournament that Suguru Geto kicked off in season three, attempting to initiate an evolution in mankind that would have serious ramifications. While the new trailer did not have a release window for the next phase of the Culling Game, MAPPA confirmed that they are working “diligently” to make sure that Jujutsu Kaisen’s comeback is a big one. Based on the source material, the fourth season, most likely, isn’t set to be the grand finale, as it most likely wouldn’t be able to cover everything Jujutsu Kaisen covered before its end. You can check out the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen’s fourth season below.

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Which Way, Jujutsu Kaisen?

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When last we left the likes of Yuji, Yuta, Maki, Megumi, and their allies, the Culling Game was pushing all the participants to their limit. Luckily, despite the bitter battles, all the heroes were able to survive their various encounters as the tournament only heated up. For the upcoming fourth season, MAPPA is teasing more supernatural battles, while also clearly planning to focus more on Geto as the nefarious sorcerer also is making a trip to America this time around. While a fifth season has yet to be confirmed, it’s almost a guarantee that the anime adaptation will finish covering the manga’s events, though whether that will be as a season five or as a movie is anyone’s guess.

Even when Jujutsu Kaisen ends, it most likely won’t be the grand finale for this universe on the screen. Creator Gege Akutami had more to say following the initial series focusing on Yuji via Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. The manga sequel recently ended its run, releasing fewer chapters than its predecessor but taking a very different approach to its story. Presenting the grandson and granddaughter of Yuta and Maki, Modulo didn’t just focus on the supernatural, but the extraterrestrial as well as the sorcerers fought against all-powerful aliens. Ironically enough, to hype the manga, MAPPA actually did create a trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo that might highlight what the production house’s animation style will look like should it give the sequel series an anime adaptation of its own.

What do you think of this new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen’s fourth season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!