Jump Festa 2023 Debuts First Promo

The world of Shonen Jump has given anime fans countless franchises over the decades to enjoy, with the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen just being a few examples of series that have arrived thanks to the regularly published publication. Now, the magazine is once again planning another major event to hint at the future of some of its biggest franchises as the first promo for the next Jump Festa has arrived, featuring some of the biggest heroes from the printed manga compilation's history.

2022 has been a major year for all things Shonen with the long-awaited return of Dragon Ball's anime right around the corner for North America in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which has just arrived in theaters in Japan. On top of the return of the Z-Fighters, this year will also see the sixth season of My Hero Academia drop, along with the long-awaited arrival of Chainsaw Man, which is considered to be one of the most popular new Shonen series despite the fact that it has yet to receive an anime adaptation of its own. In the past, Jump Festa has had plenty of news to unleash on anime fans so we're crossing our fingers that this year's event will continue the trend.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the new promo for this year's Jump Festa which is sure to have some big reveals when it comes to some of the biggest Shonen franchises if it continues the tradition of these events from years past and there are certainly enough Shonen series to fit the bill at this point:

Jump Festa 2023 Promotional Page in Issue #28. https://t.co/sgsTNGMSQR pic.twitter.com/zIh7DonCpp — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 12, 2022

While there are certainly other manga publishers that have given the world some big series, with examples such as Kondansha helping in releasing Attack on Titan and Young Animal responsible for Berserk, Shonen Jump remains the paramount for many anime fans when it comes to introducing plenty of new characters to the medium throughout the years. Needless to say, this upcoming Jump Festa is sure to have plenty of reveals in store for Shonen fans.

What do you think will be revealed at this year's Jump Festa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump.