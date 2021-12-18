Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Fans are Ready for Gohan’s Major Comeback

Throughout the years, some Dragon Ball fans have thought that Son Gohan, the offspring of the lunk-headed Goku, has gotten the short end of the stick, with Dragon Ball Z effectively pushing him to the sidelines following the Cell Saga. Now however, it seems as though things are picking up for Piccolo’s protégé as a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has given Gohan the spotlight once again and fans are loving it as the film prepares for its arrival into theaters next year.

In the anime, Gohan wears a gi that is closer to his father’s aesthetic, but in the manga, he wears an outfit that is more reminiscent of the Namekian Piccolo, who helped train the young Z Fighter in order to prepare for the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z. With this new trailer, it seems as though Gohan will be taking on the new creations of the Red Ribbon Army directly, employing the use of the Super Saiyan transformation in order to do so.

If you have yet to see the trailer for yourself, the new look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has found its way online, confirming that the film will hit theaters in Japan in April of next year:

https://twitter.com/Renaldo_Saiyan/status/1472111271319326724?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1472111271319326724|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://comicbook.com/anime/news/dragon-ball-super-super-hero-new-trailer-release-date/

