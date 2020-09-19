Junji Ito Reveals Spooky Funko Pop Line

The figure makers at Funko Pop certainly haven't shied away from the world of anime, having created replicas of characters from the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more, but it seems as if a new line is going to get a little more spooky by featuring characters created by Junji Ito. Promoted as being an exclusive for New York Comic Con 2020's upcoming virtual event, the first Funko Pop focusing on the horror mangaka's work will be of the young boy Souichi Tsujii, who had an affinity for placing curses on classmates!

The line itself seems to be using the anime series of the Junji Ito Collection as its basis for characters that it will be incorporating into its line, though just which monsters and spooky beings the Funko Pops will incorporate is yet to be seen. The anime series that was produced by Studio Deen was a controversial one, with many believing that the show wasn't able to capture the detail of Junji Ito's art work that has helped create some of the most terrifying stories to hit the pages of manga that have ever been delivered! Fans are waiting to see the upcoming Ito adaptation of Uzumaki on Adult Swim, which seems to be adapting the original manga to a tee.

Twitter Outlet Funko Europe shared the first look at the New York Comic Con 2020 Limited Edition Funko Pop that will be the first re-creation of one of Junji Ito's most unnerving characters that was one of the focal points of the anime series that had adapted a number of the horror mangaka's tales:

Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals: Junji Ito- Souichi!

Details on where to get yours in UK & Europe coming this afternoon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/IhLrOjtdvq — Funko Europe (@FunkoEurope) September 18, 2020

Besides Uzumaki on Adult Swim, Hulu is getting in on the business of Junji Ito by creating an upcoming television series that adapts the story of the sinister succubus known as Tomie. Having already received a handful of feature length films, it will be interesting to see how the streaming service brings the Junji Ito creation to North America!

What other Junji Ito characters do you think we'll see brought to life using this Funko Pop line? What's your favorite monster created by the horror mangaka?