Junji Ito Fans Think One Famous Horror Story Has Come To Life

Drrr. Drrr. Drrr. If you should hear these sounds as you’re walking near an abandoned canyon, maybe you should be walking a little faster. Junji Ito has created hundreds of horror stories that will send shivers up your sign, with one of the most popular being “The Enigma of Amigara Fault” Some fans are believing the fictional story has come to life with photos of a new sculpture being shared online.

Twitter User RoyalTheArtist has shared a photo of an artistic sculpture that leads fans of Junji Ito to think of the terrifying story and have made their thoughts known in the comments.

This sculpture, it was made for me. Drr drr drr. — Dark Chili (@DarkChili37) May 5, 2019

“The Enigma of Arigama Fault” is a story that sees a number of “human sized holes” discovered in the side of a mountain. The holes themselves have a seemingly hypnotic quality where-in they attract the person that the holes are made for. The person then strips down to their undies and climbs inside their “hole”, shimmying their way into the unknown until they reach the other side of the mountain. What they leave the mountain as is far different from the form they entered in. It’s an unsettling story that chills readers to the bone.

While most of Junji Ito’s stories have been collected in manga format, last year an anime adaptation was made titled “Junji Ito Collection“. The series had twelve episodes to its name and was received with mixed reviews, with many noting that the animation style itself wasn’t able to keep up with Junji Ito’s original works.

Ito himself is a Japanese writer/artist born in 1963, with some of his most popular works including Gyo, Uzumaki, and Tomie. His works are some of our favorite horror stories around, with twisted stories including sea life granted spider like appendages, giant balloon heads stalking innocent citizens, and people transforming into snails. If you haven’t had the chance to read any of these stories, definitely find some of Junji Ito’s works the first chance you can. We’re still a few months from Halloween but why not celebrate a little early with some of Ito’s works?

