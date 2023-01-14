Junji Ito Maniac Hypes Netflix Release With New Trailer

Famed Horror artist Junji Ito's legendary works will be getting a new anime adaptation soon with some of the stories that have never made the jump before, and Netflix is hyping up the premiere of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre with a new trailer! Although Ito's one of the most celebrated manga creators around the world, it's been an admittedly tough road so far in terms of actually bringing these stories to life through anime. Now this newest series with Netflix is taking its shot with some of the stories fans never thought would ever get adapted either.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be adapting 20 of the famed creator's works that have never been given an anime adaptation before with stories such as Tomie, The Strange Hizikuri Siblings, Whispering Woman, and more leading the charge. Preparing for its release with Netflix around the world in just a few days, fans have been given a new trailer for the anthology anime showing off a first look at how these stories will be coming to life. Check out the newest trailer below:

How to Watch Netflix's New Junji Ito Anime

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be releasing around the world on January 19th on Netflix. Directed by Shinobu Tagashira (who also provides the character designs) for Studio DEEN with Kaoru Sawada as the scriptwriter, and Yuki Hayashi as the composer, this anime anthology will feature 20 of the creator's stories animated by the first time. There's also a stacked voice cast for all 20 of these stories as well.

READ MORE: Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Releases New Poster | Junji Ito Pop Up Shop Creates Anime Horror House | Junji Ito's Maniac Unveils Original Art

These include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Sonohara, Sara Matsumoto as Tomoki, Takatsugu Chikamatsu as Ice Cream Man, Ryohei Kimura as Tsuyoshi Yoshikawa, M.A.O as Kaoru Yoshikawa, Aya Uchida as Izumi Murakami, Yuki Kaji as Goro Shinozaki, Tomoe Hanba as Koko Shinozaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rumi, Takashi Kondo as Shimada, Ayaka Asai as Hitoshi, Tomoko Kaneda as Misako, Riho Sugiyama as Kazuko Morinaka, Daisuke Kishio as Shinya Shiraishi, Iori Nomizu as Kagumi Fujino, and Rie Suegara as Tomie, just to name a few.

What do you think of this newest look at Junji Ito's new anime anthology coming to Netflix? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!