Junji Ito's Maniac Reveals New Terrifying Poster

Normally, when someone brings up horror in anime, the first creator's name that will spring to mind is Junji Ito, the mangaka that has spent decades weaving creepy tales that have received both live-action and anime adaptations over the years. Next year, one of Netflix's first anime originals will be adapting many of Ito's creepy stories that have arrived in the manga medium in Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Now, to prep fans for this spooky arrival, Ito has released an original work that slams the stories of Maniac together.

This upcoming series won't be the first time that an anime anthology has arrived on the small screen, with The Junji Ito Collection adapting stories such as Tomie, The Model, Window Next Door, and Smashed to name a few. Unfortunately, many anime fans believed that this series wasn't able to live up to the artwork of Ito himself. Fans are crossing their fingers that Junji Ito's Maniac, which will be adapting stories including Ice Cream Truck, The Hanging Balloons, Where The Sandman Dwells, and more, will be able to hit the high standards of the original manga stories that act as the anthology's source material.

Junji Ito's Poster

The Official Twitter Account for Junji Ito's Maniac released new artwork from the master of horror, uniquely blending the characters from many of the stories that will make up this upcoming anthology which is set to arrive on Netflix next year on January 19th:

Japanese Tales of the Macabre isn't the only Junji Ito adaptation that is on the way, as Toonami is continuing production on Uzumaki. The story, which is considered by many to be one of Ito's best, follows a cursed mountain town that is dealing with an unhealthy obsession with spirals that is presenting itself in some terrifying ways. With the original footage blowing fans away and perhaps looking like the closest adaptation to Ito's artwork, a release date has yet to be revealed.

Which Junji Ito story are you most looking forward to seeing in this upcoming Netflix original? Do you think we might see Toonami's Uzumaki arrive on the small screen in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.