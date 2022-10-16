Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Debuts First Poster

Famed Horror creator Junji Ito's stories will be getting a new anime project in the near future, and Netflix is getting ready for the debut of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre on the streaming service next year with its first poster! Ito might be one of the most notable Horror creators of all time, but it's been tough for the creator's works to make their way off the page. Despite the number of attempts to do so over the years, fans are still eager to see many of Ito's stories properly adapted into a new anime. Many of these stories will be getting their chance soon.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be adapting 20 of the famed creator's stories that have never been adapted into an anime before. This includes stories like Tomie, Souichi, The Hanging Balloons, The Room With 4 Walls, and new stories added to the collection such as Ice Cream Truck, Library Vision, Headless Statue, and Tomb Town. To celebrate the addition of new members to the cast and new stories, the series has dropped its first poster too. You can check out the first poster for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre below:

it's a new spooky piece of key art for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre!



joining the tales are four more Junji Ito classics: "Ice Cream Truck," "Tomb Town," "Library Vision," and "Headless Statue" pic.twitter.com/xCQFfOWueQ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 14, 2022

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will be releasing worldwide on Netflix on January 19th next year. New additions to the cast for the four new confirmed stories include Ryotaro Okiayu as Sonohara, Sara Matsumoto as Tomoki, Takatsugu Chikamatsu as Ice Cream Man, Ryohei Kimura as Tsuyoshi Yoshikawa, M.A.O as Kaoru Yoshikawa, Aya Uchida as Izumi Murakami, Yuki Kaji as Goro Shinozaki, Tomoe Hanba as Koko Shinozaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rumi, and Takashi Kondo as Shimada.

They'll be joining the previously confirmed additions of Hisako Kanemoto as Sayoko, Yoko Hikasa as Chiemi, Natsumi Takamori as Kuriko, Takahiro Sakurai as Kazuya Hikizuri, Romi Park as Kiko, Hajime Iijima as Shigoro, Risa Shimizu as Narumi, Ayaka Asai as Hitoshi, Tomoko Kaneda as Misako, Riho Sugiyama as Kazuko Morinaka, Daisuke Kishio as Shinya Shiraishi, Iori Nomizu as Kagumi Fujino, Rie Suegara as Tomie, Yumiri Hanamori as Tsukiko Izumisawa, Taku Yashiro as Yamazaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Tachi, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kimata, Yuji Mitsuya as Soichi, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Koichi, Yuka Saito as Sayuri, Yutaka Aoyama as Tagaisu, and Hiro Shimono as Oshikiri.

