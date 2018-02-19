Justice League’s Ezra Miller Cosplayed Fullmetal Alchemist At SDCC

Earlier this weekend, Warner Bros. put on a show at San Diego Comic Con. The studio's panel featured plenty of high-profile films, but no move was as anticipated as Justice League. The film's cast appeared on stage to hype the impending blockbuster, but all eyes were on Ezra Miller during the outing.

It probably had something to do with his spot-on Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay.

Yes, that's right. The Justice League star came out on-stage at Comic-Con wearing a full Edward Elric costume. The actor, who is much taller than the anime alchemist, strolled out with Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot whilst wearing a braided blonde wig.

Not only did Miller don the Elric brother's hair, but the actor also dressed up like the protagonist. The star wore Edward's iconic red jacket, black shirt, and white glove. Miller also came out on-stage with a full automail replica of Edward's arm, but fans suspect the actor went without the character's prosthetic leg.

Of course, the cosplay outing gained viral fame after pictures of Miller were posted online. Nerds from all around the world praised the Justice League actor for embracing the spirit of Comic-Con with his fun get-up, and you can read up some of the funniest responses in the slides below: