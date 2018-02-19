Justice League’s Ezra Miller Cosplayed Fullmetal Alchemist At SDCC

By Megan Peters

Earlier this weekend, Warner Bros. put on a show at San Diego Comic Con. The studio's panel featured plenty of high-profile films, but no move was as anticipated as Justice League. The film's cast appeared on stage to hype the impending blockbuster, but all eyes were on Ezra Miller during the outing.

It probably had something to do with his spot-on Fullmetal Alchemist cosplay.

Yes, that's right. The Justice League star came out on-stage at Comic-Con wearing a full Edward Elric costume. The actor, who is much taller than the anime alchemist, strolled out with Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot whilst wearing a braided blonde wig.

Not only did Miller don the Elric brother's hair, but the actor also dressed up like the protagonist. The star wore Edward's iconic red jacket, black shirt, and white glove. Miller also came out on-stage with a full automail replica of Edward's arm, but fans suspect the actor went without the character's prosthetic leg.

Of course, the cosplay outing gained viral fame after pictures of Miller were posted online. Nerds from all around the world praised the Justice League actor for embracing the spirit of Comic-Con with his fun get-up, and you can read up some of the funniest responses in the slides below:

YonkouProd

The Justice League star knew not what he would do to the fan-fiction community with this cosplay. There's got to be some crossover stories out there already.

prevnext

RedMakuzawa

Now, the real question here is if Miller can convince Ray Fisher to cosplay as Alphonse Elric for an upcoming convention.

prevnext

HavokRose

The Fullmetal Alchemist lead has quite literally come so far. Like, in the vertical direction. He is much taller than most fans remember him being...

prevnext

JoshuaYehl

Yeah, no - this is how the Justice League has always looked. Wait, what do you mean there's no alchemy allowed in the DC Universe?!

prevnext

DanCasey

You know a man is dedicated to a cosplay when he dons armor. Miller was seen toting some of Edward Elric's automail, and that is no coincidence.

prevnext

More Justice League News

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

ezra miller fullmetal alchemist

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).

0comments

Wonder Woman is in theaters now, and will be followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. The Flash, The Batman, Dark Universe and Man of Steel 2 are currently without a release dates.

MORE JUSTICE LEAGUE:

Justice League2017

COMICBOOK ANTICIPATED#2Best-Rated Before Release
Anticipated Rating
4.18/5 from 1,135 users #2 All-Anticipated Rating
Full ProfileComicbook.com
prev
Start the Conversation

of