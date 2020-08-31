✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is entering its final stretch. According to series creator Aka Akasaka on Twitter, the series has gone on for much longer than the creator originally expected. With two seasons of an anime under its belt (and a third potentially in the works for a future release), more fans than ever have been glued to the central romantic battle between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. But it seems like that central battle might be nearing its end as the creator reflects on how far the series has come since it started in 2015.

Akasaka took to Twitter to note how the series is now around two thirds of the way complete with 200 chapters now in the series' run. Akasaka then delivered the hard hitting news and noted that the series was now in its "final" phase, but gave no real indication of just how long this final phase will last.

As fans of manga have come to know by now, "final" means quite a lot. It does not necessarily mean the manga is going to end in the immediate future but instead refers to the fact that the final story beats will start to be put in place as it heads toward its conclusion. These "final" phases may vary in terms of length and content, but while it could be some time before the end hits...an ending is being planned.

かぐや様の話数カウントはミラクルジャンプ時代のも単行本ではカウントしているのでヤンジャン本誌と10話分ズレがあるのですが

単行本カウントで200話の入稿をしまして想像以上に長くやったものだなと思ってます

かぐや様の中盤戦も終わり、終盤戦に突入です

あとしばらくお付き合いください — 赤坂アカ@『かぐや様』×【推しの子】7/17発売 (@akasaka_aka) August 28, 2020

But what do you think? Are you ready for Kaguya-sama: Love is War to reach its end? How long do you think it's going to take before the final chapter releases? How do you think it will all come to an end? Will Kaguya and Miyuki realize their love for one another? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

