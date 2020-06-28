Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Teases Fans with Third Season

When it comes to romance and anime, there are plenty of picks out there to watch. The genre is loaded with classics like Ouran High School Host Club, but one of the newest series to catch a buzz is none other than Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. The hit series just wrapped its second season this month, and it seems the final episode teases the debut of a new season.

The whole thing comes down to the final title card of Love Is War. The episode was met with praise from fans around the world, and many were quick to ask for a second season. But if you look closely at the right-hand side of the card, you will see a note hidden amongst the background.

"Continue? Yes or no," the hidden message reads.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War "CONTINUE? YES or NO" pic.twitter.com/YOBCmjz5Ou — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 27, 2020

The text might be hard to see, but the reaction from fans has not been. It goes without saying that netizens were hyped when this note was first discovered, and they are begging for a third season. After all, there is more yet to Love Is War, and this romance is one that must be seen through to its end.

For those who are not familiar with the story, buckle in for a ride. The title was created back in May 2015 by Aka Akasaka. Its anime began a few years later in 2019 before season two debuted this April. The rom-com focuses on its heroine Kaguya Shinomiya who is the vice president of her class. She serves with Miyuki Shirogane who acts as president, and the two affluent students have feelings for one another. However, their strict upbringings make it impossible for them to confess.

Determined to have the other confess, Kaguya and Miyuki come up with extravagant schemes that will hopefully convince their crush to crack. By the end of season two, the pair are still tiptoeing around one another, so you can understand why the third season of Love Is War is being begged for by the fans.

