‘Kakegurui’ Live-Action TV Series Debuts First Trailer

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler may not have seen an official release outside of Japan, as Netflix will distribute the series in other territories later this year, but the series has been such a big hit in Japan it has not only warranted a second season of the anime, but a live-action TV series as well.

The first trailer for the live-action adaptation released and it features a very close translation of the original anime series. The live-action cast, combined with the impressive lighting and certain angles, somehow managed to nail the series’ famous twisted character faces.

The live-action TV series will premiere January 14 in Japan and the cast includes Minami Hamabe as Yumeko Jabami, Mahiro Takasugi as Ryota Suzui, Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome, Taishi Nakagawa as Kaede Manyuda, Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi, Natsume Mito as Runa Yomotsuki, Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi, Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotoin, Yuma Yamoto as Jun Kiwatari, Kiyo Matsumoto as Nanami Tsubomi, and Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura. The series premiered on Netflix Japan July 2, and the series is expected to debut elsewhere later this year. The English language version of the series has been licensed by Yen Press, and they describe the series as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

The first season was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Garo the Animation) for MAPPA, with Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) writing the scripts. Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) designed characters for the series, and TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND (Witch Craft Works) handled the music for the series.

As fans in the West await the first season of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, the wait for the series will be much harder as now they know reception to it was positive enough to warrant a second season of the series. The series itself has taken on a different life online as fans have reacted to the series’ character design, overt sexual tone, and the clash that tone has with the series’ titular gambling.