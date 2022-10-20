Kamisama Kiss Creator Reveals New Shojo Series

The Shojo world might not sit as high up when it comes to Shonen franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man to name a few, but romantic comedies still pull in plenty of readers and viewers across the anime and manga mediums. One such example of a Shojo anime is Kamisama Kiss, created by mangaka Julietta Suzuki, which featured a story revolving around a young homeless girl falling for a fox deity, akin to the romantic relationship presented in Inuyasha. Now, Suzuki is set to release a new manga beginning next month focusing on creatures of the night.

Kamisama Kiss first hit the manga scene via the publishers at Hakusensha in 2008, coming to a conclusion in 2016 but receiving a number of anime adaptations thanks to its popularity. The series can currently be streamed on both Hulu and Funimation if you're looking to learn more about the Shojo series which has plenty of magic and romance surrounding it. While it doesn't appear as though this story focusing on magical fox gentlemen will receive a sequel in the near future, it's clear that Suzuki is keeping busy as Oshi ni Amagami, aka "A Nibble For My Fav", will be hitting the stands on November 5th.

Just A Nibble

This new vampire romantic comedy first hit the scene in April of this year as a one-shot and it's clear that Hakusensha saw the potential for the tale to continue as new art has been released to help in hyping the upcoming ongoing series that features a reclusive vampire that has fallen in love with anime and its protagonists:

(Photo: Hakusensha)

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Kamisama Kiss, the official description for the series from Hulu reads as such:

"Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine – making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits – including two who vie for her love!"

