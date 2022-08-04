One Piece: Red Gives Uta a Shojo Makeover From Manga Royalty

One Piece: Red is set to introduce the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks, Uta, to the world of the Grand Line. With the movie set to hit theaters in Japan in only a few days' time, with a global release set for this fall, one major Shojo artist has taken the opportunity to share their take on the "ultimate diva". While there are plenty of mysteries that surround the latest character of the Shonen franchise, it's clear that Uta has taken the world by storm prior to her official introduction.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this new Shojo-style artwork from the creator of Honey Lemon Soda of the daughter of Shanks, capturing the musical intensity of the "ultimate diva" who first met Monkey D. Luffy when they were both children:

Uta from One Piece Film RED drawn by Mayu Murata, author of shojo manga Honey Lemon Soda! pic.twitter.com/T04G9RZvwx — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 2, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Honey Lemon Soda from creator Mayu Murata, Yen Press, the publishers of the series, offered the following official description:

"Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars-to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say "hello." But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help."

The official description of One Piece: Red, the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise from creator Eiichiro Oda, reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

While the film is still a few months away from hitting North America, upcoming episodes of One Piece are set to take a break from the War For Wano and instead focus on the early relationship between Uta and Luffy, giving fans an idea of what surprises Red might have in store.

Do you think Uta will be friend or foe to the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.