Keanu Reeves Reveals Which Anime Series Turned Him Into a Fan

Keanu Reeves has certainly earned his place as a favorite actor for many moviegoers that have seen his work with the likes of The Matrix, John Wick, and the countless other films that he's had a role in over the years. With this year's San Diego Comic-Con seeing the prolific actor return to the stage to hype up his property, BRZRKR, Reeves took the opportunity to discuss anime in general, revealing which franchises helped turn him from a man who knew little about the medium into a fan in his own right.

Our own Kofi Outlaw was in attendance at the BRZRKR panel at San Diego Comic-Con, documenting Reeves' love of anime following the announcement that the Boom! Studios property would be receiving an anime adaptation of its own:

"Keanu Reeves talks anime. He was just a kid in Canada growing up and seeing anime on the one TV station that broadcast it late night. He would discover anime in full after doing The Matrix – though he admits that it's not him (but kids in his family) who are the real anime-heads now. He loves the type of stories anime tells (morality tales, rumination on exceptionalism, etc) as well as calling the medium some of the "coolest sh*t" I've ever seen!"

Reeves also discussed during the panel how, when preparing to take on the role of Neo in The Matrix, the Wachowskis had the actor watch Akira and Ghost In The Shell, helping the actor to fall in love with the medium as he prepared to take on the part that would change his life forever.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of BRZRKR, here's how BOOM! describes the series from creators Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney:

"A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it. Keanu Reeves makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages."