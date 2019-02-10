‘Kingdom’ Releases New Trailer

A live-action film adaptation of Yasuhira Hara’s Kingdom will be opening in Japan later this Spring, and the much-anticipated release showed off a brand new trailer teasing the film’s theme song, “Wasted Nights,” by ONE OK ROCK.

ONE OK ROCK specifically wrote and performed the song for the film are watching an early cut of the film, and the latest trailer showed off the best look at the coming film yet. You can check it out in the video above.

Scheduled for a release in Japan on April 19, the live-action Kingdom film is directed by Shunsuke Sato (who has also handled the live-action interpretations of Bleach, Gantz, and Death Note) and produced by Sony Pictures Japan. Fans had a taste of a live-action Kingdom some time ago as the series celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special live-action short film.

It was such a hit with fans that Kento Yamazaki, who starred as Shin in the short, was actually tapped to return for the full film adaptation. The film began its production in China last April, and is currently on track for its big theatrical premiere.

The live-action cast includes (though name romanizations may be different in the final film) Kanna Hashimoto as Ka Ryo Ten, Ryo Yoshizawa as Ei Sei, Masahiro Takashima as Sho Bun Kun, Shinnosuke Mitsushima as Heki, Masami Nagasawa as Yo Tanwa, Shinnosuke Abe as Bajio, Wataru Ichinose as Tajifu, Takao Osawa as O ki, Jun Kaname as Tou, Kanata Hongo as Seikyo, Renji Ishibashi as Ketsu Shi, Masaya Kato as Shi Shi, Takashi Ukaji as Gi Kou, Yasushi Ami as Rankai, Motoki Fukami as Jo Kan, Jun Hashimoto as Muta, and Tak Sakaguchi as Sa Ji.

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Ri Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Quin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series has been collected into 48 volumes, and was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation.

