Kingdom Season 3 Confirms Release Date

Kingdom is one of the most popular manga released in Japan, originally debuting in 2006 and painting the picture of the story of Xin and his attempts in becoming the world’s greatest general. With its first two seasons in the bag, a third season has been trickling out new details with regards to its brand new adventures, including new voice actors who will introduce new characters to the feudalistic world. Now, the release date for the upcoming third season of Kingdom has been revealed!

The third season of the anime will be released on April 5th of this year, continuing the popular series. With a recent live action feature length film tearing up the box office charts in Japan when it was released last year, it’s clear that there is a passionate fan base for this realistic take on wars of a bygone era. Kingdom is somewhat similar to the tale of Vinland Saga, which took real life events and re-told them via break neck anime action and hyper stylized story beats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingdom’s Official Twitter Account shared the premiere date for the upcoming third season, with a new poster featuring Xin slamming into battle through a horde of enemy soldiers, showing off just how action packed the series normally is:

Are you a big fan of the Kingdom anime? Are you looking forward to the debut of the third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Kingdom!

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Xin and Piao. When the latter dies, Xin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Xin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ying Zheng unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart.