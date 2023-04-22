Knights of the Zodiac Celebrates Japan Premiere With New Poster, Promo

The Knights of the Zodiac movie has made its special world premiere in Japan before hitting theaters throughout the rest of Japan and the world later this Spring, and Knights of the Zodiac is celebrating all that and more with a special new poster and sneak-peek promo for the new movie! The live-action movie adapting Masami Kurumada's long running Weekly Shonen Jump magazine action series is gearing up to take over Japan later this month, and has thus kicked off its release with a special premiere in Japan as many fans got to see the new movie in action for the first time.

Coupled with the fact that tickets for its international release are now on sale, and Knights of the Zodiac has a ton to celebrate. First there's a special new promo that includes a sneak peek clip at one of Seiya's fights early on in the movie when he's first developing his powers, and you can check it out in the video above. Secondly, there's a special new poster to celebrate the fact that Knights of the Zodiac tickets are now on sale for its United States screenings and more. You can check it out below:

Embrace your destiny and prepare to fight. 💥 #KnightsoftheZodiac coming to theaters May 12.



Get tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/GzFKVm3llq pic.twitter.com/EFGPg65rgD — Knights of the Zodiac Live Action Film (@KotZmovie) April 21, 2023

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac Film

Knights of the Zodiac will first have its premiere in Japan on April 28th before hitting the United States on May 12th, and other international territories soon after. Tomek Baginski directs the film for Toei, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

How do you like this newest poster and promo for Knights of the Zodiac? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!