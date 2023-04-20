Saint Seiya Creator Makes Rare Appearance at Knights of the Zodiac Premiere

Saint Seiya may not be a name you've heard of but rest assured that there are millions worldwide who love the series. While the manga may not have thrived in the United States, a recent resurgence has turned the Knights of the Zodiac into cult favorites. Soon, the world will get to see the heroes in a new way when Saint Seiya's live-action film goes live, and the movie's premiere prompted a rare appearance from the franchise's creator.

As you can see below, the world premiere of Saint Seiya happened in Japan this month, and it was there the cast of Knights of the Zodiac gathered. At the screening, cameras caught footage of Masami Kurumada as he look to the stage to greet the audience. It was there the mangaka gave his blessing to the film, so it seems Kurumada is a fan of this live-action adaptation.

A rare moment in the tenuous Hollywood/Creators relationship! Mangaka#MasamiKurumada, creator of #SaintSeiya,makes rare appearance at #Japan’s premiere of #KnightsOfTheZodiac, greeting cast and director & giving his blessing to the western film adaptationpic.twitter.com/Symh2Vamjv — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 18, 2023

Of course, this is not the first time we've heard from the Saint Seiya creator as of late. Ahead of the release of Knights of the Zodiac, Kurumada released a note to fans praising the movie. "The young men and women who grew up watching Seiya across the ocean have made such an exciting movie. I believe that everyone who watches it will feel the passion behind this just as I did," he wrote. Now, the. Creator has appeared in person to support Knights of the Zodiac, and that dedication is impressive to say the least.

After all, Kurumada is a busy man. At 69 years old, the mangaka is still working to this day on series like Kojirō of the Fuma Clan and Saint Seiya: Next Dimension. The artist made their debut in 1974 with the work Otoko Red, but of course, readers know Kurumada best for Saint Seiya and Ring ni Kakero. It says a lot that the artist was willing to make an in-person appearance in support of Knights of the Zodiac. So if you want to support the live-action film, the movie will debut in Japan on April 28th. As for its international release, Knights of the Zodiac: The Beginning will release on May 12th.

Want to know more about Saint Seiya? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "In Greek mythology, Athena, the daughter of Zeus, was born in full armor. By birthright the goddess of battle, she did not believe in conquest, and only fought defensive wars. Her battles with bloodthirsty gods and giants shook the very earth and seemed to last forever. On the battlefield, there were a group of youths that always surrounded and protected the goddess: the Knights of Athena! Flash forward to modern-day Greece: two Japanese tourists are shocked to see a mansized meteorite crash to the earth before them. It turns out to be young Seiya. Seiya must train harder than ever if he is to survive his match with the brutal Cassios! Whoever wins will receive the greatest prize known to man: the incredibly powerful Pegasus Cloth!"

What do you think about Saint Seiya's live-action debut? Will you be seeing Knights of the Zodiac?