Knights of the Zodiac Announces U.S. Release Date

Knights of the Zodiac's movie has been getting ready for its theatrical debut overseas, and now Knights of the Zodiac has announced the United States release date for its live-action movie debut! Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac manga first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine decades ago, and has since become a massive franchise with all sorts of new anime adaptations, sequels, video games and more. But later this Spring fans will get to see a new live-action take on it in a joint production effort between Sony Pictures and Toei.

For fans of Knights of the Zodiac, 2023 is going to be a great year. First the feature film will be hitting theaters across Japan on April 14th (with the official title of Seint Seiya The Beginning), but thankfully it won't be much longer before fans in the United States get to see it as it will be hitting U.S. theaters on May 12th according to a new announcement from Sony Pictures' latest press release on the film. So get ready Saint Seiya fans!

(Photo: Sony Pictures / Toei)

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac Movie

Knights of the Zodiac will be hitting theaters in the United States on May 12th, Tomek Baginski directs the film for Toei with Sony Pictures, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. This is a joint production between Toei and Sony Pictures, and they tease the live-action take on Saint Seiya's story as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

Are you excited to see Knights of the Zodiac's live-action movie soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!