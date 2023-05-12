Knights of the Zodiac is Now in Theaters

Live-action adaptations of beloved anime franchises can be quite hit or miss. While the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies might be the gold standard, other entries such as Dragon Ball Evolution and Netflix's Cowboy Bebop haven't received the same widespread acclaim. Now, Sony Pictures is once again diving into this familiar territory with its latest movie that has just hit theaters, Knights of the Zodiac, which attempts to introduce the Saint Seiya franchise to a new generation.

Prior to the film's release in theaters, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the stars of the film, as actor Diego Tinoco broke down his role while also sharing his own family's hilarious advice for the man who plays the Phoenix Knight, "I wasn't familiar with this anime specifically, but I grew up with Dragon Ball Z. I was aware of how big of an impact it had on me and how big of an impact anime has on culture as a whole. When I called my family back in South America and Mexico, they let me know, 'You're playing an iconic superhero, don't miss this up!'"

Theaters of The Zodiac

The Official Twitter Account for Knights of the Zodiac spread the word that the movie is now in theaters in North America, as the film hit Japanese theaters last month. While the film takes fans into a new iteration of the Saint Seiya universe, a new anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed. Considering the popularity of the shonen franchise, it doesn't seem as though this will be the last we see of the anime figures.

If you need a refresher on the story of the latest live-action anime adaptation, here's how Sony Pictures describes The Knights of Zodiac, "Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."