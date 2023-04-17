Knights of the Zodiac BTS Reel Highlights Its Live-Action Stunts

Knights of the Zodiac will be making its live-action movie debut later this Spring around the world, and a new behind the scenes video is giving fans a new look at the stunts going into the new movie effort! Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is one of the most action packed series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and soon it will be branching out in a whole new way as the series will be making its live-action debut with a new movie coming from Toei Animation and released by Stage 6 Films in the United States.

Knights of the Zodiac will be making its debut around the world later this Spring, but will first be hitting theaters across Japan later this month. To help hype up the upcoming movie's release, Knights of the Zodiac has released a new video showing off the work that went into making its stunts happen behind the scenes. As released by Toei's official YouTube channel, you can check out the behind the scenes reel for Knights of the Zodiac below:

Knights of the Zodiac Movie: How to Watch

Knights of the Zodiac will be making its way to theaters in the United States on May 12th, and will be hitting theaters in international territories not long after. Tomek Baginski directs the film for Toei, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

How are you liking the look of Knights of the Zodiac's live-action debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!