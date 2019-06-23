Konosuba Announces Special Anime Expo 2019 Panel

Although it’s been relatively quiet after the second season came to an end two years ago, 2019 has been a huge year for Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Not only is the series back as part of an adorable crossover anime with fellow Kadokawa properties Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and Saga of Tanya the Evil, but the franchise will be getting a new film in Japan later this Summer too.

As part of this huge year for the series is an upcoming appearance at the Anime Expo 2019 convention in Los Angeles, and fans will be able to attend a special panel with light novel illustrator Kurone Mishima in attendance.

Taking place Saturday, July 6th this special panel will feature Kurone Mishima in her first overseas appearance, and she’ll be participating in the panel and autograph sessions according to Anime Expo’s press release. They describe the panel as such, “Come meet the staff behind KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world! for a series of Q&As, and gain early access to screening of the anime.”

With two seasons under its belt, fans are hoping the franchise announces a third season soon. But before then, there will be the film Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Crimson Legend releasing in Japan this August. The franchise will even be breaking out into video games with a dungeon crawling RPG, so there might just be more new things from this franchise on the horizon!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”