‘Konosuba’ Announces New Film

Although it’s not exactly the most renowned series out there, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!‘s blend of humor and fantasy action has made the series a huge cult hit with fans.

The series seemed to have come to a conclusion with its second season, and with no third in sight, fans didn’t expect for the series to come back with a brand new theatrical movie and special orchestra concert. You can see the first key visual for the film below.

Studio Deen produced the first two seasons of the series, but the theatrical release of the film will be overseen by J.C. Staff. The release date of the film has yet to be revealed but the staff from the series has been confirmed to return for the new film as well. The film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, with character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. The voice cast will feature the returning Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well.

KonoSuba has also confirmed that there will be a special concert event on February 9, 2019 at Tokyo Metropolitan Theater in Japan. The concert will feature special performance by the Tokyo New City Orchestra as well as guest appearances from the voice cast of Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, Machico, and Masato Koda.

For those unfamiliar with KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, the series is a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”