‘Konosuba’ RPG Reveals Opening Video

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! is making a big return in 2019 as the third wind behind the series may not be resulting in a new season, but the series has premiered its English dub, will debut a new movie soon, and will get a dungeon crawling RPG for PlayStation 4.

Releasing on March 28 in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! has shared its opening video cinematic. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the anime series it’s inspired from, the opening cinematic has an anime-like opening with a theme song titled “Stand up!” as performed by Machico. The opening video. like the anime as well, features the Konosuba favorites performing some incredible looking feats in spectacular battles juxtaposed with the many times they often screw up during their adventures. The opening captures the parodic spirit of the original series for sure, and definitely hypes up a fun game to come.

There are new characters hidden throughout the intro too, as well as many returning favorites from the series that fans will love to see again. The series has been quiet since its second season run in 2017, but has come back with a vengeance this year. The series has debuted an English dub on Crunchyroll, and will be premiering a film produced by J.C. Staff sometime this year as well.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”