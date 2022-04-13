K-Pop: Demon Hunters Is Reportedly Looking at a Netflix Release

What do you get when you mix the global success of BTS with the grit of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Well, it sounds like you end up with Sony Animation’s next big hit. The studio is working on a new feature called K-Pop Demon Hunters these days, and a new report suggests the animated movie may hit up Netflix for its release.

The update comes from Variety as the trade accidentally drew eyes to K-Pop: Demon Hunters when sharing news about a different Netflix title. After such speculation, Netflix confirmed it will host Nimona on its service, and this revelation came months after trademark filings tied the animated feature to Netflix.

So when Variety took time to report on Nimona, it didn’t take long for fans to spot one of Netflix’s other filings. It was there netizens noted the paperwork seems to tie the streaming service with K-Pop: Demon Hunters. Kasey Moore from What’s on Netflix attempted to get a comment from Sony Animation on the ordeal but the studio never responded. So now, fans are thinking K-Pop: Demon Hunters may be eyeing a Netflix release just like Nimona.

For now, no official word has gone live about the distribution rumor, but fans are eager for an update. It seems directors Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans are still attached to K-Pop: Demon Hunters at this time. In the past, both creators said they felt this film’s mismatched themes would appeal to fans all over the world while bringing them the best animation can offer.

“[I] always wanted to do a film about the power of music – to unite, bring joy, build community. K-Pop is the greatest embodiment of this in our lifetime, and we’re really excited to honor and showcase that through the lens of animation,” Appelhans shared before Kang chimed in.

“Having been a fan of the genre since its beginnings in the ’90s, this film is my love letter to K-Pop and my Korean roots. It encompasses and celebrates everything K-Pop is – it’s the film I would want to see as a lifelong fan and I hope the millions of K-Pop fans out there in the world will feel the same.”

