K-pop Star G-Dragon Arrested on Drug Charges

New reports from South Korea suggest one of its biggest K-pop icons has been arrested. According to News1, Kwon Ji-yong – otherwise known as G-Dragon, has been booked on drug charges. The rapper's reps have not acknowledged the reports, but media in South Korea suggests G-Dragon was booked without detention by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

When asked about the arrest, authorities declined to comment. "Because it's a case that is currently under investigation, we cannot reveal concrete details." However, the group did say this drug booking was not related to an ongoing drug-related case involving actor Lee Sun-gyun.

While G-Dragon's people have not commented on the situation, a rep from YG Entertainment did field a question about the alleged arrest. The company told Xportsnews, "G-Dragon is currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response."

Earlier this summer, reports confirmed G-Dragon had let his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment lapse. At this time, G-Dragon has not publicly signed on with any talent agency. His last music release dates back to April 2022 with the comeback single "Still Life" by BigBang. In recent months, G-Dragon has been spotted at fashion week events across the globe.

As for this drug-related offense, G-Dragon is no stranger to this kind of scandal. Back in 2011, G-Dragon was forced to halt promotional activities after he tested positive for marijuana. This drug incident marked G-Dragon's first offense, so he was given an indictment rather than a charge. There is no telling how this latest drug offense will play out now, but it should be said South Korea is strict about drug usage. From TOP to Jung Il-hoon and Yoo Ah-in, South Korean citizens are barred from recreational drugs whether they are in or out of the country.

If you are not familiar with G-Dragon, the rapper and fashion icon helped put K-pop on the global map with help from his group BigBang. The leader debuted under YG Entertainment alongside fellow bandmates Top, Daesung, Taeyang, and Seungri. Since the creation of BigBang, the hip-hop boy group has amassed millions of fans, and G-Dragon helped position the band at the top of South Korean charts with songs like "Bang Bang Bang".

