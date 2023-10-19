Overwatch 2 Reveals Upcoming Crossover With K-Pop Group Le Sserafim

While Overwatch 2 is currently in the middle of celebrating the Halloween season, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment are always looking ahead to what's next. Many would have probably assumed that the team would wait until next month's BlizzCon event to announce a new event, but it has been revealed today that it will be crossing over with the K-pop group Le Sserafim over the course of several days starting later this month. The Overwatch 2 x Le Sserafim event is a three-part affair that culminates with a big performance at BlizzCon 2023.

Overwatch 2 x Le Ssserafim Crossver Event

LE SSERAFIM x OVERWATCH 2 ✨



🌃 Oct 26 ’Perfect Night’ Music Video

🎮 Nov 1 Exclusive In-Game Event

🎤 Nov 4 BlizzCon Appearance



Learn More: https://t.co/ujEgYWSx0U pic.twitter.com/qmrNrQEpxh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 18, 2023

The Le Sserafim x Overwatch 2 event starts on October 26 when the K-pop group premieres its new single Perfect Night. Following that, players can look forward to an event involving the band on November 1. Blizzard isn't yet saying what's going to happen during the event, but it does say that it "will feature a Le Sserafim-inspired game mode and exclusive in-game items." Those cosmetics include new Legendary hero skins, though Blizzard is keeping the specifics close to its chest.

Finally, all five band members (Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae) will all be making an appearance at BlizzCon on November 4 for a special performance. There's no word on how much the group will feature, but we do know that they will be playing Perfect Night in the BlizzCon Arena once Blizzard wraps up Community Night.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Event

Ready to treat yourself to more rewards this season? 🎃



💪 Login to receive 3000 credits

🥀 Earn rewards from Trials of Sanctuary

👾 Unlock Gilded Hunter Sombra with credits

✨ And much more



Jump into Season 7: Rise of Darkness today pic.twitter.com/h8JOUyLLdB — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 12, 2023

As mentioned above, the Trials of Sanctuary have come to Overwatch 2 to celebrate Halloween Terror 2023. The Trials are the big draw for this year's event, and they put players into a four-player, co-op "survival brawl." You'll get to pick between six different heroes themed after characters from Diablo and will need to face down waves of enemies as you work your way to the modes' bosses. Again, these are all Overwatch 2 characters featuring Diablo themes and include Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and Lilith Moira.

Blizzard has also brought back the various Junkenstein brawls from the past few years. This includes Junkenstein's Revenge, Junkenstien's Endless, and the Wrath of the Bride. There are also all kinds of new challenges and rewards to earn, including up to 30,000 bonus XP to help you work up the Season 7 battle pass.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. Halloween Terror 2023 will run until November 1, just days before BlizzCon kicks off on November 4.