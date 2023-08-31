Demon Slayer Singer LiSA Meets Stray Kids in K-Pop Music Video: Watch

The musical artist known as LiSA has made quite the name for herself in the anime world. Supplying some killer tunes to the likes of My Hero Academia and Sword Art Online, perhaps the musician's biggest score as of now happens to be a part of the world of the Demon Slayer Corps. Creating the opening song for Demon Slayer's first season, "Gurenge" rose to the top of the charts and quickly became one of the most recognizable songs in anime history. Now, a new music video highlights LiSA's collaboration with K-Pop sensation Stray Kids.

The Stray Kids are no strangers to the world of anime themselves. The K-Pop band helped create songs for the likes of Tower of God, God's Menu, and Case 143 to name a few. The band was first formed in 2017 and consists of eight members, selling over ten million albums to date and garnering a staggering social media presence. On Stray Kids' Instagram Account alone, the K-Pop sensation has over twenty-six million followers. Releasing two days prior to the writing of this article, the current music video that sees the Stray Kids singing alongside LiSA currently has over three million views on Youtube.

The LiSA Kids

The new collaboration between the musical icons that have dipped their toes into the anime world is dubbed "Social Path". While the video itself doesn't depict LiSA or The Stray Kids as anime characters, you can certainly see some influences from the medium arise in this new song. You can check out Social Path below on the Official Stray Kids Youtube Channel:

LiSA's biggest anime song is clearly her work on Demon Slayer, though we have yet to confirm whether or not she'll be a part of Tanjiro's future. With a fourth season of the anime adaptation already confirmed to cover the "Hashira Training Arc", perhaps there will be a spot for the talented singer to once again join the Demon Slayer Corps. On the flip side, Tower of God has been confirmed for a second season, so perhaps the Stray Kids can once again dive into that action-packed world.

What do you think of this rocking collaboration?