K-Pop Idol Seo Minwoo Of 100% Dies At 33

In light of tragedy, the K-pop fandom is gathering to mourn the loss of one of the industry’s beloved stars. Reports have confirmed Seo Minwoo of the idol group 100% has passed away at 33.

According to Minwoo’s label, the singer was died at his home in Gangnam, Seoul from cardiac arrest. TOP Media has released a brief statement on the tragic ordeal. The note described Minwoo as a “warm-hearted” individual who loved all of his fans. You can read the statement below:

“This is TOP Media. We apologise for delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news. Our artist 100% Minwoo left us on 25 March. He was found with no pulse at his home in Ganghan. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family, bandmates, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning due to this unexpected sad news. As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo led the band and truly loved his fans. For everyone who knew him and was aware of his kind-heartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater.” (via Independent UK)

Minwoo drew fans as both a singer and actor, but his work as a vocalist is how the idol rose to fame. He debuted with the five-member group 100% in 2012 before pursuing acting. Most recently, Minwoo appeared on the reality TV series The Unit, a K-pop talent program where idols compete to rejuvenate their careers.

100% is still an active group, and the ensemble has explored a variety of musical genres over the years. The group debuted with the single “Bad Boy” in 2012 and has other notable tracks such as “Better Days” and “Sketch U” under its belt. The band is also one which Andy of the K-pop group Shinhwa produced.

Currently, reports indicate that 100% is scheduled to hold concerts in Japan at the end of April. There has been no word given on whether the shows will continue as planned. Minwoo’s funeral is currently being organized and will be a “quiet, private affair” according to the wishes of his family.