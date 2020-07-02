Kyoto Animation Reopens Job Openings and Recruiting

Kyoto Animation has had a rough year to say the least, but it seems that the legendary animation studio is looking to return to a sense of normalcy by opening up it's job listing and recruitment drive, apparently looking to once again add new animators to its roster. The arson incident last year was a tragic event that saw support from anime fans and other studios in the industry rallying behind Kyoto, and the coronavirus pandemic also put a serious monkey wrench into their anime works, but it seems as if the wheels are beginning to turn once again!

Kyoto listed their official recruitment drive on their website, stating that they were looking to add new animators to their company, as they look forward to reading through the applications of anime hopefuls that are searching for their way into the industry and aiming to make their mark on the medium:

"Due to the spread of new coronavirus infectious diseases, our company was suspending recruitment in 2021, but we are now looking for regular recruitment and full-year recruitment. Aiming to become a total entertainment company centered on animation, we are improving, researching and developing day and night technology. We sincerely look forward to the application of those who are enthusiastic who can think, learn, and create together the role that they should play in promoting animation production and product development."

(Photo: Kyoto Animation)

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the "first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo," Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. Founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, the company proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio's apparent strengths according to experts was its "sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life."

